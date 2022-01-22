The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $162.62. 10,899,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,703. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,853. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

