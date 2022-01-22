The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 325.4% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

