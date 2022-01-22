The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

