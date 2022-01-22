The Sandbox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00008343 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 40.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00371918 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,239,985 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

