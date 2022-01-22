The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 165.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 122,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.35.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $292.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.54 and a 200 day moving average of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

