The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $233.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $948.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.