The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 5.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $61,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

