The Transfer Token Achieves Market Cap of $660.47 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $660.47 million and $514,323.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.30 or 0.00018065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

