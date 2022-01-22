The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

