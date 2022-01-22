The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

