The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.85

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $12.38. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 26,998 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

