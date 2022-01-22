The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,518. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

