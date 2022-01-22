The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams Companies worth $85,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

