THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $54,888.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

