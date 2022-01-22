Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $9.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.62 billion and the lowest is $8.59 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $10.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.10 billion to $39.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $580.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.51 and a 200-day moving average of $590.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

