THORChain (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106.36 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 43% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $106.36 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00010828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

