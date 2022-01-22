Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0002 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Thore Cash has a market cap of $10,571.69 and approximately $202,346.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00310781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

