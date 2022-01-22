ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.45 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $106,101.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00178578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00169817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

