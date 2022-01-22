Throne (THN) Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $97.15 million and $1.70 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,584,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

