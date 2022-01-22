Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $58.84 million and $14.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00344570 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

