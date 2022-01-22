Tokes Reaches Market Cap of $3.78 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes Coin Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

