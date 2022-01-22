Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,820,000 after buying an additional 259,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after buying an additional 122,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.43 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

