TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.00. TomTom shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

