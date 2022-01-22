Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Tops $2.66

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00007552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.25 billion and $8.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.43 or 0.06929638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.77 or 1.00064987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

