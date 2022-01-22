Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$6.49. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 67,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$281.60 million and a PE ratio of -91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,007,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,969.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.