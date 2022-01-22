Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$6.49. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 67,758 shares changing hands.
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The firm has a market cap of C$281.60 million and a PE ratio of -91.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 400,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,109,055.40. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,683,500. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,007,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,969.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.