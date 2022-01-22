TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 199,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,744. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 317,194 shares of company stock valued at $805,205. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,716 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

