Tranchess Trading Down 43.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $29.48 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,328.51 or 1.00047147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00030815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00428208 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,495,574 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

