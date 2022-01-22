TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $11.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015708 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004506 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002002 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

