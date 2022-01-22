TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $3.11. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 748,674 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.85.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

