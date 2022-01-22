TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.04 and traded as high as C$3.88. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 45,805 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$320.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

