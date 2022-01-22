Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

