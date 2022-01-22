TrezarCoin Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $196,284.75 and approximately $72.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 269,808,850 coins and its circulating supply is 257,808,850 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

