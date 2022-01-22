Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.