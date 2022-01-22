TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,846,672. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

