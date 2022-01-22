TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0575 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. TRON has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004140 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000270 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,812,740,957 coins and its circulating supply is 101,812,744,758 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.