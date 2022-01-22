TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $61,413.32 and approximately $20,268.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

