TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Shares Down 1.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.51. 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94.

