TrustSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $97.37 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

