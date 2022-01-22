TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.