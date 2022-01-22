TrustVerse Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $422,182.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

