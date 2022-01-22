TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

