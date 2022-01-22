TurtleCoin Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $90,409.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,422,423,796 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

