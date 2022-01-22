Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.15% of Twist Bioscience worth $429,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,800,000 after buying an additional 64,179 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 76,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,214,000 after buying an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,428,874. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.68.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

