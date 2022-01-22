Tycoon (TYC) Market Cap Hits $3.31 Million

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.31 million and $266,251.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About Tycoon

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

