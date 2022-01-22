Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $415.29

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.29 ($5.67) and traded as low as GBX 375.50 ($5.12). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 379.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 160,969 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.29. The stock has a market cap of £744.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

