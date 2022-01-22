Typhoon Network Price Down 17.3% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $423,576.18 and $15,968.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.01 or 0.06916759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.94 or 0.99804678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.