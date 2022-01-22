U Network (UUU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,039.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, U Network has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $619,205.64 and $22,039.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

