Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Ubex has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $414,259.17 and $369,802.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00333723 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.