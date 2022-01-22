Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00178272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

