Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

